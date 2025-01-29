SWINDON (dpa-AFX) - WH Smith (SMWH.L) issued its trading update for the 21 week period to 25 January 2025. The Group said it has delivered a good performance over the 21 week period with total Group revenue up 4% on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior year. Revenue was up 3% on a like-for-like basis.WH Smith stated that the Group has made a good start to the financial year and, while there is some economic uncertainty, it is confident of another year of good growth in 2025.WH Smith PLC will announce its 2025 Interim results on 16 April 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX