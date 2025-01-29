WARRINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Utilities Group Plc (UU.L, UUGRY.PK), a water services provider, said on Wednesday that it has continued to deliver a strong operating performance in the third quarter. In addition, the company has reaffirmed its annual expectations.The Group also said its 13 billion pounds investment across 2025 to 2030 will reduce spills from storm overflows this decade, improve the water quality, asset base growth, and others.Louise Beardmore, CEO of United Utilities, said: 'This historic £13 billion investment will support 30,000 jobs across the North West, bringing focused investment in skills and opportunities, supporting economic growth in our region.'Looking ahead, the Group continues to project revenue to increase around 10 percent, driven by the inflationary mechanism and the impact of prior period adjustments in respect of consumption.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX