STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's economy expanded for the second straight quarter in the three months ending in December, though at a slower-than-expected pace, preliminary data from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.Gross domestic product rose 0.2 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, following a 0.3 percent growth in the second quarter. Meanwhile, economists were expecting a stable growth of 0.3 percent.Compared to last year, GDP advanced 1.1 percent as expected after growing 1.2 percent in the preceding three-month period.On a monthly basis, the economy expanded 0.7 percent in December, following a 1.3 percent recovery in November. Similarly, GDP rose 2.1 percent annually, faster than the 1.5 percent increase in the prior month.During the year 2024, the Swedish economy logged a growth of 0.6 percent compared to 2023.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX