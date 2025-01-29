Piramal Pharma Ltd: Piramal Pharma Limited Announces Results for Q3 and 9M FY25

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Limited (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), a leading global pharmaceuticals and wellness company, today announced its standalone and consolidated results for the Third Quarter (Q3) and Nine Months (9M) ended 31st December 2024.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(in - Cr. or as stated)
Particulars
Q3FY25
Q3FY24
YoY
9MFY25
9MFY24
YoY
Revenue from Operations
2,204
1,959
13 %
6,397
5,619
14 %
CDMO
1,278
1,134
13 %
3,659
3,101
18 %
CHG
654
576
14 %
1,928
1,782
8 %
ICH
278
252
10 %
819
747
10 %
EBITDA
350
330
6 %
977
815
20 %
EBITDA Margin
16 %
17 %
15 %
15 %
Share of Net Profit of Associates
17
14
22 %
57
47
20 %
Net Profit After Tax
4
10
(64) %
(62)
(83)
NM
Key Highlights for Q3FY25/9MFY25
- Revenue from Operations grew by 14% YoY for 9MFY25, primarily driven by high-teen growth in the CDMO business
- EBITDA grew by 20% YoY for 9MFY25, supported by operating leverage, cost optimization initiatives and superior revenue mix
- Net-Debt to EBITDA ratio maintained at 2.8x
- Best-in-Class Quality Track Record - No pending observation at any of our US FDA inspected sites
- Significant Step Towards Sustainable Operations - Converted the coal-fired steam boiler at our Digwal facility to operate on biomass briquettes, a carbon-neutral fuel source. This will eliminate ~24,000 tCO2e1 GHG2 emissions annually accounting for about 17% of our total emissions
Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited said, "FY25 so far has been a steady year for the Company with revenue growth of 14% and EBITDA growing at 20%. Our CDMO business continues to deliver robust performance with 18% revenue growth along with EBITDA margin improvement in 9MFY25. This performance was largely led by innovation related work. Our CHG business registered an early-teen revenue growth during the quarter on the back of strong volume growth in our Inhalation Anesthesia portfolio. In our ICH business, power brands continue to register about 19% growth.
The quarter also marked a significant milestone in our journey towards sustainable manufacturing with the conversion of coal-fired steam boiler at our Digwal facility to operate on biomass briquettes. This will significantly reduce our GHG emissions - underscoring our unwavering commitment towards the planet."
1. Tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent; 2. Green House Gas
Key Business Highlights for Q3 and 9M FY25
- CDMO business delivered high-teen revenue growth for 9MFY25 driven by continued traction in the on-patent commercial manufacturing and generic API business
- Timely capacity expansions and targeted BD1 efforts resulting in YoY growth in RFPs, however customer decision making is prolonged
- Continued YoY improvement in EBITDA Margin driven by better revenue mix and initiatives towards better procurement strategies, cost optimization and operational excellence
- Maintained our best-in-class quality track record with successful clearance of 365 regulatory inspections (including 45 US FDA inspections) and over 1,800 customer audits since FY2012
- Converted the coal-fired steam boiler at our Digwal facility to operate on biomass briquettes, a carbon-neutral fuel source. This is expected to eliminate ~24,000 tCO2e GHG emissions annually, accounting for about 17% of total emissions
- Biotech Funding - CY2024 funding improved over CY2023, enough to replenish biotech cash burn but not enough to accelerate R&D spends
Complex Hospital Generics (CHG):
- Inhalation Anesthesia (IA) sales in the US tracking healthy volume growth driven by order wins for Sevoflurane and Isoflurane
- Capacity expansion at Dahej and Digwal underway to capture IA opportunities in the RoW markets. Seeing month-on-month increase in production output
India Consumer Healthcare (ICH):
- ICH business delivered double-digit revenue growth in Q3 and 9MFY25 amidst tepid consumer demand in the industry
- Power Brands grew at 19% YoY during 9MFY25, driven by robust performance in Little's, Polycrol and CIR. Power Brands contributed to 48% of total ICH sales
- Excluding i-range, which was impacted by regulatory price control, growth in power brands was about 26% for 9MFY25
- Added 16 new products and 23 new SKUs in 9MFY25
- Launched our new media campaign with Mrunal Thakur for Lacto Calamine
- E-commerce sales grew at over 40% YoY in Q3FY25 and contributed 20% to ICH sales. Present on more than 20 E-commerce platforms
1. As per IQVIA data
Consolidated Profit and Loss Statement
(in - Cr. or as stated)
Particulars
Quarterly
Nine Months
Q3FY25
Q3FY24
YoY Change
9MFY25
9MFY24
YoY Change
Revenue from Operations
2,204
1,959
13 %
6,397
5,619
14 %
Other Income
12
62
(80) %
93
149
(38) %
Total Income
2,216
2,020
10 %
6,490
5,768
13 %
Material Cost
806
675
19 %
2,277
1,940
17 %
Employee Expenses
556
524
6 %
1,695
1,535
10 %
Other Expenses
504
491
3 %
1,541
1,478
4 %
EBITDA
350
330
6 %
977
815
20 %
Interest Expenses
103
106
(2) %
318
334
(5) %
Depreciation
197
186
6 %
574
544
5 %
Share of Net Profit of Associates
17
14
22 %
57
47
20 %
Profit Before Tax
67
52
29 %
142
(16)
NM
Tax
63
9
582 %
204
35
479 %
Net Profit after Tax
4
42
(91) %
(62)
(51)
NM
Exceptional item
-
(32)
NM
-
(32)
NM
Net Profit after Tax after Exceptional Item
4
10
(64) %
(62)
(83)
NM
