WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement in January next year.The U.S. Government has officially notified the UN Secretary-General of its withdrawal from the key international pact on January 27, 2026, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said on Tuesday.In December 2015, 193 countries reached the historic accord in a bid to keep temperature rises to below 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. The United States, under the Barack Obama administration, signed it on 2016 April 22.During the first Trump administration, the United States withdrew from the Agreement effective 2020 November 4, while his successor Joe Biden took the country back into the accord on 2021 February 19.An executive order directing the United States to again withdraw from the landmark agreement was one of dozens of orders that President Donald Trump signed within hours of assuming office for the second term, dealing a blow to efforts to combat global warming.The UN Spokesperson said the latest withdrawal would not lead to any slowdown in the UN's efforts to combat climate change.'We reaffirm our commitment to the Paris Agreement and to support all effective efforts to limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius,' said Dujarric.The international community continues to work towards the goals set by the Agreement, despite Washington's decision to withdraw.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX