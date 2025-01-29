WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $337 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $323 million, or $0.79 per share, last year.Excluding items, Otis Worldwide Corp reported adjusted earnings of $374 million or $0.93 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $3.675 billion from $3.620 billion last year.Otis Worldwide Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $337 Mln. vs. $323 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.84 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue: $3.675 Bln vs. $3.620 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX