WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corporation (DHR) said, for the first quarter 2025, the company anticipates that non-GAAP core revenue will decline low-single digits year-over-year. For full year 2025, the company expects that non-GAAP core revenue will increase approximately 3% year-over-year.Rainer Blair, CEO, said: 'Looking ahead, we believe Danaher is better positioned than at any point in our 40-year history. The transformation in our portfolio over the last several years has created a focused life sciences and diagnostics innovator, poised for higher long-term growth, expanded margins and stronger cash flow.'Fourth quarter earnings came in at $1.09 billion, or $1.49 per share compared with $1.08 billion, or $1.45 per share, last year. Non-GAAP adjusted net earnings per common share were $2.14. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Fourth quarter revenues increased 2.0% year-over-year to $6.5 billion and non-GAAP core revenue increased 1.0%.Shares of Danaher are down 3% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX