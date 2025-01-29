WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Otis Worldwide Corp. (OTIS) initiated adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2025, below analysts' expectations.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.00 to $4.10 per share on net sales between $14.1 billion to $14.4 billion, with organic sales growth of 2 to 4 percent. The Street is looking $4.12 per share on net sales of $14.55 billion for the year.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.12 per share on net sales of $14.55 billion for the year. Analysts typically exclude one-time items.Otis said it continues its strong execution on UpLift program and is increasing expected run-rate savings to $200 million by the second half of 2025.Otis also launches China transformation program to adjust its operating model to adapt to changing market conditions, with expected run-rate savings of $30 million by year-end 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX