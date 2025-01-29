ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence strengthened in January to the highest level in four months, while composite business confidence strengthened for the second successive month, survey data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.Consumer sentiment rose to 98.2 in January from 96.3 in the previous month. The expected score was 96.0.The positive trend of the index is the synthesis of overall improving assessments, especially on the general economic situation and on the future, the survey said.The economic climate index improved notably to 101.3 in January from 96.1 in December, and the future climate rose to 96.1 from 93.3. Similarly, the index measuring the personal climate increased to 97.1 from 96.4, and the current climate index climbed from 98.6 to 99.8.The data also showed that the composite business confidence index climbed to a 9-month high of 95.7 in January from 95.3 in December.The rise in the index is driven by the industrial sector. The manufacturing index rose to 86.8 from 85.9, and the morale for the construction sector strengthened markedly from 100.9 to 104.2.On the other hand, the confidence indicator in market services dropped to 99.0 from 99.6, and the retail trade sentiment decreased marginally to 106.5 from 106.9.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX