FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $1.148 billion, or $4.15 per share. This compares with $1.005 billion, or $3.64 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 14.3% to $13.338 billion from $11.668 billion last year.General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.148 Bln. vs. $1.005 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.15 vs. $3.64 last year. -Revenue: $13.338 Bln vs. $11.668 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX