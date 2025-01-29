WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $2.981 billion, or $2.57 per share. This compares with $2.014 billion, or $1.67 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $21.872 billion from $20.478 billion last year.T-Mobile US, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $2.981 Bln. vs. $2.014 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.57 vs. $1.67 last year. -Revenue: $21.872 Bln vs. $20.478 Bln last year.Looking ahead, for the full year, the company expects capital expenditure of around $9.500 billion.TMUS was up by 6.61 percent at $235.76 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX