PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.35 to $2.65 per share on revenues between $16.8 billion and $17.4 billion.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.78 per share on revenues of $17.09 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For the fourth quarter, the company reported a net loss attributable to Teva of $217 million or $0.19 per share, compared to net income of $461 million or $0.41 per share in the prior-year quarter.Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $0.71 per share, compared to $1.00 per share in the year-ago quarter.Net revenues for the quarter declined 4 percent to $4.23 billion from $4.46 billion in the same quarter last year. Revenues grew 6 percent in local currency terms.The Street was looking for earnings of $0.70 per share on revenues of $4.12 billion for the quarter.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX