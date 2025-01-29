CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market spotlight has turned on the Fed's interest rate decision due on Wednesday afternoon as well as earnings updates due from several tech majors.Markets overwhelmingly expect the Fed to keep interest rates steady but remain nervous about the potential guidance by the Fed.Wall Street Futures are directionless. European benchmarks are trading on a mostly positive note, with the DAX touching an all-time high. Positive mood prevailed in the Asian markets also.The dollar firmed up ahead of the Fed's interest rate decision, lifting the Dollar Index as well. Bond yields are moving mixed. Crude oil prices declined amidst data from the U.S. that showed a heavy build in inventories. Gold is trading close to the flatline. Cryptocurrencies declined.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 44,824.30, down 0.06% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,068.20, up 0.01% Germany's DAX at 21,604.98, up 0.77% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,563.50, up 0.35% France's CAC 40 at 7,880.37, down 0.22% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,238.75, up 0.83% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,461.50, up 1.02% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,447.00, up 0.57% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,250.60, down 0.06% (January 27) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,225.11, up 0.14% (January 28)Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0399, down 0.31% GBP/USD at 1.2418, down 0.21% USD/JPY at 155.47, down 0.08% AUD/USD at 0.6226, down 0.37% USD/CAD at 1.4430, up 0.24% Dollar Index at 108.14, up 0.25%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.534%, down 0.33% Germany at 2.5485%, down 0.45% France at 3.296%, up 0.30% U.K. at 4.6355%, up 0.40% Japan at 1.194%, up 0.42%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $76.07, down 0.55%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $73.39, down 0.52%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,795.59, up 0.04%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $102,597.45, down 0.02% Ethereum at $3,137.42, down 1.37% XRP at $3.09, down 0.87% Solana at $232.26, down 2.15% BNB at $671.20, down 0.45%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX