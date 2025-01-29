SMX: SMX's Molecular-Level Cybersecurity Solutions Are Critical Upgrades to a $300 Billion Market Needing Supply Chain and Operational Resiliency

Cyberattacks are one of the most pressing threats to global stability, disrupting not just industries but entire economies. From the Stuxnet malware to the infamous Colonial Pipeline attack, cyber incidents have targeted critical infrastructure and operational technologies (OT), showcasing their devastating physical and financial consequences. These breaches highlight the need for innovative solutions that go beyond traditional cybersecurity frameworks.

SMX Ltd. (NASDAQ:SMX) - a pioneering technology company specializing in digitizing physical assets and materials for the circular economy - has them. While known for its work in supply chain transparency and traceability, SMX's groundbreaking technology can also provide transformative solutions to address the escalating cyber threats targeting operational technologies. In this case, being different is SMX's greatest advantage.

Unlike traditional cybersecurity solutions that are often reactive and focus on threat detection and mitigation after an attack has already begun, SMX's approach represents a paradigm shift. The secret sauce so to speak is SMX's ability to create immutable digital twins-secure, blockchain-enabled replicas of physical assets-which provides a proactive layer of security.

Unprecedented Cyber Defense

That's vital to industries reliant on OT, such as manufacturing, energy, and defense, who are embracing SMX's technology that offers an unprecedented ability to trace the provenance of components and monitor their usage throughout their lifecycle. This traceability mitigates risks from supply chain vulnerabilities, such as the introduction of compromised parts, while also ensuring operational systems function as designed.

For example, in a cyberattack scenario where malware like Dragonfly 2.0 targets industrial control systems, SMX's digital twin technology can preemptively detect and isolate anomalies. By verifying the integrity of each component and recording its lifecycle data on an unalterable blockchain, SMX provides a verifiable chain of custody that attackers cannot breach or manipulate. That's not all it does.

One of the critical vulnerabilities in cybersecurity today is the growing connectivity between OT and IT systems. While this integration streamlines operations, it also expands the attack surface, making industrial systems more susceptible to breaches. SMX bridges this gap by offering traceability that spans both domains.

Consider the GoldenSpy malware incident in 2020, which embedded malicious code into legitimate software updates for supply chain applications. With SMX's technology, organizations could validate the authenticity of updates and components in real-time, ensuring that only verified and secure materials enter their ecosystems. This functionality extends beyond software to include hardware, raw materials, and even end-user products, creating a holistic shield against cyber threats.

A Unified Framework for Cyber and Environmental Security

In addition to addressing cyber risks, SMX aligns with broader environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives, offering companies a dual-purpose solution. The Plastic Cycle Token (PCT) is a prime example of how SMX integrates its digital twin technology into sustainability initiatives. By applying the same principles of traceability to cybersecurity, companies can enhance compliance with regulatory frameworks and reduce financial risks associated with breaches.

Don't forget- cyberattacks often disrupt production processes, forcing companies to resort to costly alternatives. SMX's technology not only ensures operational continuity by safeguarding critical systems but also supports companies in meeting ESG targets, such as reducing waste and improving resource efficiency. This dual utility makes SMX's solutions attractive to industries seeking to balance profitability with resilience. And for stakeholders at every level the returns can be enormous.

Reshaping Investment Priorities

The rapid growth of the cybersecurity market-projected to reach $300 billion by 2024-reflects the urgent need for innovation. However, despite having 20/20 business vision, many organizations still struggle to justify cybersecurity investments, especially in volatile economic conditions. SMX is simplifying the decision-making process by providing potential clients a compelling case for strategic investment by demonstrating measurable returns.

For instance, a manufacturer integrating SMX's technology into its supply chain gains not only enhanced cybersecurity but also operational efficiencies, reduced downtime, and improved regulatory compliance. These advantages translate into significant cost savings and a stronger competitive position, making SMX's solutions an integral part of long-term value creation strategies.

Here's something else SMX is pointing out. The escalating frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks underscore the limitations of fragmented solutions. As seen in the Los Angeles County lawsuit against major beverage companies, regulators often lack a complete understanding of technological complexities, leading to punitive measures that hinder progress. SMX champions a collaborative framework, where stakeholders across industries unite under a shared vision of security and sustainability.

By enabling seamless reporting and incentivizing participation through mechanisms like the Plastic Cycle Token, SMX transforms the cybersecurity landscape into one where every participant-from manufacturers to recyclers-benefits equally. This inclusive approach fosters innovation and resilience, addressing the root causes of vulnerabilities rather than merely treating their symptoms.

SMX Is Shaping The Future of Cybersecurity

Perhaps the best news of all in a world where cyberattacks disrupt economies and threaten national security is that SMX's technology offers a tangible and available solution. Not hope for one but an actual marketable one. By integrating blockchain, artificial intelligence, and digital twin capabilities, SMX is proving it can fortify operational technologies and at the same time redefine what it means to be secure in an interconnected age.

As organizations increasingly prioritize proactive strategies and ESG compliance, SMX continues to show itself as a transformative force that can uniquely bridge the gap between cybersecurity and sustainability. Its solutions are not just about preventing the next breach-they are about building a future where resilience, innovation, and transparency converge. That mission sends a clear message to investors, businesses, and policymakers: the time to embrace SMX's revolutionary approach is now. In other words, be proactive.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

