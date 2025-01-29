NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) reported fourth quarter income from railway operations of $1.1 billion, an increase of 40%, compared to fourth quarter 2023. Earnings per share were $3.23, an increase of 39%. Adjusting for the impact of railway line sales, restructuring and other charges, the Eastern Ohio incident, and shareholder advisory costs, earnings per share were $3.04, up 7%, compared to adjusted fourth quarter 2023. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $2.94, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Railway operating revenues were $3.0 billion, down 2%, compared to the fourth quarter 2023. Excluding the impact of lower fuel surcharge revenue, railway operating revenues were $2.8 billion, up 2%. Analysts on average had estimated $3.02 billion in revenue.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX