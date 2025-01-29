INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS, INC.: Samantha A. Ciulla Joins Inspire Veterinary Partners as Director of Business Development

Ciulla has over a decade of leadership experience in operations, acquisition integration and business development within the veterinary sector

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq:IVP) ("Inspire" or the "Company"), an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the U.S., today announced the appointment of Samatha A. Ciulla as Director of Business Development. Ciulla will oversee Inspire's business development, including the expansion into new markets, formation of partnerships and pursuit of strategic acquisitions.

?Ciulla is an experienced acquisition and strategic investments professional with a proven record of successfully driving all phases of the acquisition process, including identification and evaluation of target animal hospitals, relationship building and management, strategic business case development, creative deal structuring, due diligence and negotiations. Throughout her career, Ciulla has supported the execution of acquisition and strategic investment transactions that have contributed to long-term growth and value creation in the veterinary care business.

"We have a tremendous opportunity to accelerate our growth through strategic acquisitions and partnerships and we're excited to have Samantha join our leadership team," said Kimball Carr, President & Chief Executive Officer of Inspire. "Samantha's passion for veterinary care and extensive experience and invaluable relationships with key partners within the veterinary industry make her the ideal leader to help us further develop our acquisition and partnering strategy. She brings to Inspire a blend of analytics and creativity, as well as an outstanding skillset in building and managing relationships with key stakeholders throughout the acquisition process and we welcome her to the team."

A proven business strategist with more than 10 years experience supporting mission-driven, high-growth organizations, Ciulla most recently served as Managing Director at Sterling Point Advisors, a boutique provider of M&A advisory services to closely held businesses, across a broad array of industries, including veterinary/healthcare, professional services, financial services, and manufacturing. In this role, Ciulla identified and evaluated new business opportunities, including partnerships, acquisitions, and distribution channels. Ciulla's previous experience includes Director of Partnership Development at Veterinary Practice Partners, a co-owner of veterinarian practices in 27 states and Vice President of Veterinary Innovative Partners, a network of nearly 70 veterinary clinics and hospitals across 12 states. She began her career with VCA, now Mars Veterinary Health, a global division within Mars Petcare, which today operates a network of 3,000 veterinary clinics worldwide. While at VCA, her roles included Hospital Manager, and Associate Director of Acquisitions. Ciulla earned a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Human Resource Management from Keller Graduate School of Management and Bachelor of Arts from Saint Ambrose University.

"I am pleased to join the Inspire team at such an exciting time for the veterinary industry," said Ms. Ciulla. "Inspire is well-positioned to capitalize on the favorable trends in pet care, and I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to build upon Inspire's reputation as a trusted partner for practicing veterinarians and the community's deep commitment to transforming the care experience for pets and their families."

About Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

Inspire Veterinary Partners is an owner/operator of veterinary hospitals in the US. As the Company expands, it expects to acquire additional veterinary hospitals, including general practice, mixed animal facilities, and critical and emergency care.

For more information, please visit: www.inspirevet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to anticipated acquisitions, or factors that result in changes to the Company's anticipated results of operations related to acquisitions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

