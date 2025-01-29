WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Technology solutions provider Avnet, Inc. (AVT) reported Wednesday that net income for the second quarter declined to $87.25 million or $0.99 per share from $117.93 million or $1.28 per share in the prior-year quarter.Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.87 per share, compared to $1.40 per share in the year-ago quarter.On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Sales for the quarter declined 8.7 percent to $5.66 billion from $6.20 billion in the same quarter last year. It was down 8.6 percent in constant currency. Analysts expected revenues of $5.56 billion for the quarter.Looking ahead to the third quarter, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.65 to $0.75 per share on sales between $5.05 billion and $5.35 billion. The Street is looking for earnings of $1.02 per share on revenues of $5.51 billion for the quarter.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX