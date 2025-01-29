WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GE Vernova Inc. (GEV), an energy equipment manufacturing and services company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Wednesday announced the decision to invest around $600 million in its U.S. facilities and factories over the next two years to meet the increasing global electricity demands.The latest announcement, part of a larger $9 billion global capex and R&D investment plan, is estimated to create a total of approximately 1,500 jobs across the nation.The investment includes various projects such as $300 million for gas turbine manufacturing, $20 million for Grid Solutions expansion in Charleroi, $50 million for nuclear operations in Wilmington, $100 million, and $100 million in Advanced Research Center in Niskayuna.In the pre-market hours, GE's stock is trading at $358.01, up 0.81 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX