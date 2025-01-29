BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's retail sales expanded at a stable pace in the final month of 2024, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.Retail sales rose a calendar-adjusted 3.4 percent year-over-year in December, the same as in November. Sales have been rising since July.Turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sales of automotive fuels, grew 7.2 percent yearly in December, while those of food products declined by 1.7 percent.Meanwhile, sales of automotive fuel registered an increase of 2.0 percent, and retail sales via mail order houses or via the internet were 3.0 percent higher.On a monthly basis, the seasonally adjusted retail sales increased at a slower rate of 0.5 percent in December versus a 1.4 percent gain in November.During the year 2024, total turnover in retail trade grew 1.0 percent compared to 2023.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX