ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's non-EU trade surplus declined in December from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.The non-EU trade balance logged a surplus of EUR 7.79 billion in December, down from EUR 8.10 billion in the same month last year. In November, there was a surplus of EUR 6.03 billion.Exports rose 3.9 percent year-over-year in December, following a 0.9 percent rise in the prior month. Imports also grew more rapidly by 7.5 percent versus a 1.4 percent increase a month ago.The annual growth in exports was mainly due to the increase in sales of consumer goods, the agency said.Exports to ASEAN countries grew by 39.9 percent, while purchases from those countries surged by 93.0 percent. Data showed that shipments to the United States plunged 27.5 percent compared to last year.Total trade surplus with non-EU countries in 2024 was EUR 65.0 billion versus EUR 45.6 billion in 2023. Exports climbed 1.2 percent, while imports slid by 6.2 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX