NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications, Inc.(VZ), a telecommunications company, Wednesday announced that the U.S. Coast Guard has awarded an 8-year Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions task order worth up to $66 million over the life of the contract.The initial task order is for 12 months but could be extended for up to 8 years. Verizon will provide a range of services, including Internet protocol services, broadband internet, IP voice service, toll-free service, managed network and security services, contact center services, and the necessary equipment.Under this agreement, Verizon will provide Wi-Fi, phone, data, and other services to the U.S. Coast Guard's C5I office.Verizon will work with the Coast Guard to replace outdated TDM services, introducing solutions like a cellular-based alternative for essential voice communication.It will also include providing Contact Center as a Service and offering secure, software-based solutions for the Coast Guard's call centers with Impact Level-4 security.In the pre-market trading, Verizon is 0.64% higher at $40.66 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX