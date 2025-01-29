AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Akzo Nobel NV (AKZOY.PK) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings totaled EUR21 million, or EUR0.12 per share. This compares with EUR41 million, or EUR0.24 per share, last year.Excluding items, Akzo Nobel NV reported adjusted earnings of EUR0.56 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to EUR2.619 billion from EUR2.529 billion last year.Akzo Nobel NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: EUR21 Mln. vs. EUR41 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.12 vs. EUR0.24 last year. -Revenue: EUR2.619 Bln vs. EUR2.529 Bln last year.For the fourth quarter, the company recorded an operating income of Euro 127 million, lower than Euro 214 million, registered for the same period last year. This is due to identified items of negative Euro 100 million, compared with negative Euro 7 million a year ago.Excluding items, operating income stood at Euro 227 million as against Euro 221 million last year.For the full-year 2024, Akzo Nobel has proposed a final dividend of Euro 1.54 per share, unchanged from last year's Euro 1.54 per share.Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, the company expects to record adjusted EBITDA of over Euro 1.55 billion, higher than Euro 1.478 billion of 2024.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX