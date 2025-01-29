Spain's X-Elio has signed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Amazon for the entire output of its 14 MW Funaki solar plant in Japan, which is expected to generate 18,686 MWh per year by mid-2025. X-Elio has signed a 20-year PPA with Amazon for the entire output of its 14 MW Funaki solar plant in Japan's Yamaguchi prefecture. The installation, which is currently under construction, is expected to come online by mid-2025. It will generate 18,686 MWh per year upon completion. The deal supports Amazon's commitment to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 under The Climate Pledge, ...

