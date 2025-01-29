Bringing the vibrant taste of Chiquita to active lifestyles through a licensed product line

Chiquita Brands, a global leader in fresh fruit renowned for its iconic Blue Sticker, has licensed its name and signature flavors to AN Supps Applied Nutrition PLC, for an exciting new line of sports nutrition products. Produced and distributed by AN Supps, this innovative lineup brings Chiquita's vibrant banana and pineapple flavors to consumers seeking delicious and functional products for their active lifestyles.

The new AN PERFORMANCE line features hydration, pre-workout, non-stimulant and whey protein powders co-branded with Chiquita. Combining cutting-edge nutritional benefits with Chiquita's beloved flavors, the products are now exclusively available at The Vitamin Shoppe locations nationwide and online at vitaminshoppe.com.

"Chiquita is a household name synonymous with quality and nutrition, making their iconic flavors a natural fit for this product line," said Aaron Heidebreicht, CEO of AN Supps a division of Applied Nutrition PLC. "Through our licensed collaboration, we've been able to combine Chiquita's legacy in fresh produce with our expertise in sports nutrition to create a line of products that not only taste incredible but also meet the high standards both brands are known for."

The AN PERFORMANCE line includes an exciting range of flavors designed to bring the vibrant taste of Chiquita to every workout:

Banana-Chocolate Whey Protein

Banana-Peanut Butter Whey Protein

Pineapple-Strawberry Non-Stimulant Workout Powder

Pineapple-Strawberry Pre-Workout Powder

Pineapple-Strawberry Hydration Powder

"At Chiquita, we have always been committed to providing consumers with high-quality products that support a healthy and active lifestyle," said Juliana Furlan, Director of Marketing for Chiquita North America. "By licensing our iconic banana and pineapple flavors for this new sports nutrition line with Applied Nutrition, we're offering consumers a delicious and functional way to incorporate Chiquita into their wellness routines."

Each product has been developed by AN Supps Applied Nutrition PLC to meet rigorous quality standards, including Informed Sport certification, ensuring safety and effectiveness for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. With the trusted Chiquita name licensed to these products, consumers can feel confident in the taste, authenticity and nutritional integrity of every product in the lineup.

For a high-res product image, see here. The AN PERFORMANCE line of Chiquita sports nutrition products can be purchased exclusively at The Vitamin Shoppe in-store or online in the United States via Amazon and www.ANsupps.com.

Chiquita and the Chiquita Logo are trademarks of Chiquita Brands LLC and are used under license from Chiquita Brands LLC.

Chiquita Brands International

Chiquita is a leading global produce company that is committed to providing both consumers and customers across nearly 70 countries with the highest quality of fruit and service, making Chiquita the banana of choice. For more than 150 years, Chiquita has been proudly producing great-tasting, superior quality bananas. The brand creates a positive impact by implementing the principles of sustainability throughout all of its business practices under the "Behind the Blue Sticker" initiative. Chiquita's iconic Blue Sticker has been the seal of approval for high-quality fruit, and a celebration of fun, but it also represents an unwavering commitment to sustainable farming, biodiversity and giving back to the communities in which the banana plantations operate. Great-tasting and convenient Chiquita bananas are fat-free, and provide a source of potassium, fiber and vitamin B6. To learn more, visit www.chiquita.com.

About Applied Nutrition PLC

Applied Nutrition is a leading sports nutrition, health and wellness brand, which formulates and creates nutrition products targeted at a wide range of consumers and sold in over 80 countries worldwide. Our vision is to be the world's most trusted and innovative sports nutrition, health wellness brand. Our values at Applied Nutrition reflect our passion for health, wellbeing and integrity. We are committed to excellence, fostering a positive and supportive environment for both our team and our customers. By maintaining the highest standards, we ensure that every product and service we provide reflects our passion for health, integrity, and innovation. On 29 October, 2024, Applied Nutrition PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange. To learn more, visit www.appliednutrition.uk.

