Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2024 Full Year And Fourth Quarter Results Highlighted by Fourth Quarter Robust Margin Expansion and Record Non-interest Income

Fourth Quarter Performance Highlights

Net Income: Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 totaled $3.9 million or $0.52 per diluted share (including Series A preferred shares).

Record Non-interest Income: The Company reported record non-interest income of $4.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $0.2 million or 5.89% from the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and $0.9 million or 28.67% from the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Net Interest Income: Net interest income was $13.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $0.7 million or 5.39% from the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and $1.1 million, or 9.08% from the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Net Interest Margin: The Company's net interest margin during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 increased to 2.53% from 2.37% in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and 2.40% in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Strong Liquidity Position: At December 31, 2024, undrawn liquidity sources, which include cash and unencumbered securities and secured and unsecured funding capacity, totaled $713.1 million, or approximately 283% of uninsured deposit balances.

At December 31, 2024, undrawn liquidity sources, which include cash and unencumbered securities and secured and unsecured funding capacity, totaled $713.1 million, or approximately 283% of uninsured deposit balances. Deposit Activity: Core deposits, consisting of Demand, NOW, Savings and Money Market, increased $3.1 million or 0.84% annualized from September 30, 2024 and $74.1 million or 5.36% from December 31, 2023. Demand deposits increased $5.3 million or 10.33% annualized from September 30, 2024 and $3.9 million or 1.86% from December 31, 2023. Total deposits increased $49.7 million or 2.61% from December 31, 2023. Insured and collateralized deposits, which include municipal deposits, accounted for approximately 87% of total deposits at December 31, 2024.

Loan Diversification Strategy: The continued success in loan diversification resulted in C&I loans increasing by $61.0 million, or 56.52%, year over year, increasing to 8.51% of total loans at December 31, 2024. In addition, the commercial real estate concentration ratio improved, declining from 432% of capital at December 31, 2023 to 385% of capital at December 31, 2024. The Company continues to focus loan growth primarily in residential loan products originated for sale to specific buyers in the secondary market, C&I and SBA loans, which strategically enhances our management of liquidity and capital while producing additional non-interest income.

Asset Quality: At December 31, 2024, the Bank's asset quality remained solid with non-performing loans totaling $16.4 million, representing 0.82% of the total loan portfolio, while the allowance for credit losses was 1.15% of total loans. Loans secured by office space accounted for 2.45% of the total loan portfolio with a total balance of $48.7 million, of which less than 1% is located in Manhattan.

At December 31, 2024, the Bank's asset quality remained solid with non-performing loans totaling $16.4 million, representing 0.82% of the total loan portfolio, while the allowance for credit losses was 1.15% of total loans. Loans secured by office space accounted for 2.45% of the total loan portfolio with a total balance of $48.7 million, of which less than 1% is located in Manhattan. Banking Initiatives: At December 31, 2024, the Company's banking initiatives reflected continuing momentum: SBA & USDA Banking: Gains on sale of SBA loans totaled $2.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, representing a 9.76% increase over the comparable 2023 quarter. Total SBA loans sold were $30.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, representing a 3.98% increase over the comparable 2023 quarter. Premiums earned on the sale of SBA loans increased to 9.06% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 from 8.26% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. C&I Banking/Hauppauge Business Banking Center: The C&I Banking Team and the Hauppauge Business Banking Center increased deposits to $96.4 million as of December 31, 2024 from $44.9 million at December 31, 2023. This growth has continued since year end, with these deposits reaching $104 million at January 27, 2025. Loan originations tied to this office were $33.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 and $88.4 million for the full year. Momentum continues to build with deposit and C&I loan pipelines related to this office of $43 million and $112 million, respectively. Residential Lending: The Bank continues to originate loans for its portfolio and for sale in the secondary market under its recently developed flow origination program. Of the $26.1 million in closed loans originated in the quarter ended December 31, 2024, $11.7 million were originated for the Bank's portfolio and reflected a weighted average yield of 6.88% before origination and other fees, which average 50-100 bps per loan, and a weighted average LTV of 62%. The remaining $14.4 million of closed loans were originated for sale in the secondary market. Under this program, the Bank produced total gains of $0.5 million and a resulting premium of 2.42% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

At December 31, 2024, the Company's banking initiatives reflected continuing momentum: Technology: The Company expects to complete a core processing system conversion from its existing provider to FIS Horizon on or about February 15, 2025. This conversion is expected to deliver immediate and tangible benefits to the Bank's operations and customers, offering material improvements in user interfaces, functionality and efficiency that will better support our commitment to a digital forward future on better financial terms.

Tangible Book Value Per Share: Tangible book value per share (including Series A preferred shares) was $23.86 at December 31, 2024, an increase of 9.97% annualized from $23.28 at September 30, 2024 and 6.00% from $22.51 at December 31, 2023.

Quarterly Cash Dividend: The Company's Board of Directors approved a $0.10 per share cash dividend on both common and Series A preferred shares payable on February 19, 2025 to stockholders of record on February 12, 2025.

MINEOLA, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanover Bancorp, Inc. ("Hanover" or "the Company" - NASDAQ: HNVR), the holding company for Hanover Community Bank ("the Bank"), today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 and the declaration of a $0.10 per share cash dividend on both common and Series A preferred shares payable on February 19, 2025 to stockholders of record on February 12, 2025.

Earnings Summary for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2024

The Company reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 of $3.9 million or $0.52 per diluted share (including Series A preferred shares), versus $3.8 million or $0.51 per diluted share (including Series A preferred shares) in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Returns on average assets, average stockholders' equity and average tangible equity were 0.70%, 7.98% and 8.87%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, versus 0.69%, 8.10% and 9.06%, respectively, for the comparable quarter of 2023.

While net interest income and non-interest income increased during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023, these gains were partially offset by an increase in non-interest expenses, particularly compensation and benefits. The increase in non-interest income is primarily related to the increases in the gain on sale of loans held-for-sale and loan servicing and fee income. This increase is reflective of the strengthening of secondary market premiums in connection with sales of SBA loans and the gains on the recently developed residential loan flow program. The increase in compensation and benefits expense in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus the comparable 2023 quarter was primarily related to lower deferred loan origination costs that were offset by lower incentive compensation expense resulting from reduced lending activity.

Net interest income was $13.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $1.1 million, or 9.08%, versus the comparable 2023 quarter due to improvement of the Company's net interest margin to 2.53% in the 2024 quarter from 2.40% in the comparable 2023 quarter. The yield on interest earning assets increased to 6.06% in the 2024 quarter from 5.91% in the comparable 2023 quarter, an increase of 15 basis points that was partially offset by a 5 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 4.24% in 2024 from 4.19% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in the net interest margin was a result of the recent reductions in the Fed Funds effective rate and the liability sensitive nature of the Bank's balance sheet.

Earnings Summary for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income of $12.3 million or $1.66 per diluted share (including Series A preferred shares), versus $13.6 million or $1.84 per diluted share (including Series A preferred shares) a year ago.

The decrease in net income recorded for the year ended December 31, 2024 from the comparable 2023 period resulted from an increase in the provision for credit losses and an increase in non-interest expense, which were partially offset by an increase in non-interest income. The year-over-year increase in the provision for credit losses was primarily related to the recording of a $4.0 million provision for credit losses in the June 2024 quarter that was mainly attributable to an ACL on an individually evaluated loan of $2.5 million and $1.1 million related to ongoing enhancements to the CECL model. The increase in non-interest income is primarily related to the increases in the gain on sale of loans held-for-sale and loan servicing and fee income which were partially offset by a decrease in other operating income. In September 2023, the Company settled ongoing litigation and received a settlement payment of $975 thousand which was recorded in other operating income. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributed to additional staff for the SBA, C&I Banking and Operations teams. The Company's effective tax rate decreased to 24.62% for the year ended December 31, 2024 from 25.85% in the comparable 2023 period.

Net interest income was $53.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $1.2 million, or 2.32% from the comparable 2023 period. The Company's net interest margin was 2.44% in 2024 and 2.59% in 2023. The yield on interest earning assets increased to 6.12% in 2024 from 5.67% in 2023, an increase of 45 basis points that was offset by a 72 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 4.40% in 2024 from 3.68% in 2023 due to the rapid and significant rise in market interest rates.

Our imminent core system conversion is expected to position us to compete more effectively across all lines of business, as customers expect greater convenience and technological capabilities, and will enable the Bank to realize operational efficiencies while maximizing our customer appeal. The substantial improvement in features and functionality expected with the conversion will be achieved on better financial terms than under our current system, enabling us to realize a material gain in performance with no adverse impact to operating expenses.

Michael P. Puorro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the Company's quarterly results: "We are pleased with fourth-quarter results. Notable increases in net interest margin, tangible book value, returns on average assets and average tangible equity complemented further improvement in our CRE concentration ratio and sound credit quality, bringing 2024 to a well-rounded conclusion. Building on this momentum, we enter 2025 with strong loan and deposit pipelines across our critical verticals, including C&I, SBA and Residential Banking and the benefit of diversified income streams. Ongoing performance will be enhanced by our pending core system conversion, which will deliver tangible operational efficiencies and customer benefits, and could be positively impacted by further Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") rate decreases, an improved yield curve, a favorable banking environment and potential qualification for the Russell 2000, which would increase institutional ownership and enhance the liquidity of our stock. We continue to focus on scaling our key verticals while maintaining prudent expense management, which we believe will increase shareholder value through enhanced performance."

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at December 31, 2024 were $2.31 billion versus $2.27 billion at December 31, 2023. Total securities available for sale at December 31, 2024 were $83.8 million, an increase of $22.3 million from December 31, 2023, primarily driven by growth in U.S. Treasury securities, corporate bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

Total deposits at December 31, 2024 were $1.95 billion, an increase of $49.7 million or 2.61%, compared to $1.90 billion at December 31, 2023. Our loan to deposit ratio was 102% at December 31, 2024 and 103% at December 31, 2023.

The Company had $509.3 million in total municipal deposits at December 31, 2024, at a weighted average rate of 3.72% versus $528.1 million at a weighted average rate of 4.62% at December 31, 2023. The Company's municipal deposit program is built on long-standing relationships developed in the local marketplace. This core deposit business will continue to provide a stable source of funding for the Company's lending products at costs lower than those of consumer deposits and market-based borrowings. The Company continues to broaden its municipal deposit base and currently services 39 customer relationships.

Total borrowings at December 31, 2024 were $107.8 million, with a weighted average rate and term of 4.11% and 23 months, respectively. At December 31, 2024 and 2023, the Company had $107.8 million and $126.7 million, respectively, of term FHLB advances outstanding. The Company had no FHLB overnight borrowings outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023. At December 31, 2024 the Company had no borrowings outstanding from the Federal Reserve's Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF"), while at December 31, 2023 the Company had $2.3 million in borrowings from the PPPLF. The Company had no borrowings outstanding under lines of credit with correspondent banks at December 31, 2024 and 2023.

Stockholders' equity was $196.6 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $184.8 million at December 31, 2023. The $11.8 million increase was primarily due to an increase of $9.4 million in retained earnings and a decrease of $1.1 million in accumulated other comprehensive loss. The increase in retained earnings was due primarily to net income of $12.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was offset by $2.9 million of dividends declared. The accumulated other comprehensive loss at December 31, 2024 was 0.68% of total equity and was comprised of a $1.0 million after tax net unrealized loss on the investment portfolio and a $0.3 million after tax net unrealized loss on derivatives.

Loan Portfolio

For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Bank's loan portfolio grew to $1.99 billion, an increase of $28.3 million or 1.45%. Growth was concentrated primarily in residential, SBA and C&I loans. At December 31, 2024, the Company's residential loan portfolio (including home equity) amounted to $729.3 million, with an average loan balance of $483 thousand and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 57%. Commercial real estate and multifamily loans totaled $1.09 billion at December 31, 2024, with an average loan balance of $1.5 million and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 59%. As will be discussed below, approximately 37% of the multifamily portfolio is subject to rent regulation. The Company's commercial real estate concentration ratio continued to improve, decreasing to 385% of capital at December 31, 2024 from 432% of capital at December 31, 2023, with loans secured by office space accounting for 2.45% of the total loan portfolio and totaling $48.7 million. The Company's loan pipeline with executed term sheets at December 31, 2024 is approximately $237 million, with approximately 89% being niche-residential, conventional C&I and SBA & USDA lending opportunities.

The Bank's investments in diversification continue to deliver results, with the volume of SBA & USDA loans originated for sale and the volume of residential loans originated for sale sustaining momentum. During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company sold $19.1 million of residential loans under this program and recorded gains on sale of loans held-for-sale of $0.5 million. During the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the Company sold approximately $30.9 million and $29.7 million, respectively, in the government guaranteed portion of SBA loans and recorded gains on sale of loans held-for-sale of $2.5 million and $2.3 million, respectively. We expect the volume of activity to increase in 2025. Because we continue to prioritize the management of liquidity and capital, new business development with respect to residential and SBA & USDA lending is largely focused on originations for sale over portfolio growth. Conversely, portfolio growth is the primary focus of our C&I Banking initiative, which continues to drive deposit and loan growth at our Hauppauge Business Banking Center and will expand with the pending launch of our Port Jefferson branch.

Commercial Real Estate Statistics

A significant portion of the Bank's commercial real estate portfolio consists of loans secured by Multi-Family and CRE-Investor owned real estate that are predominantly subject to fixed interest rates for an initial period of 5 years. The Bank's exposure to Land/Construction loans is minor at $13.5 million, all at floating interest rates, and CRE-owner occupied loans have a mix of floating rates. As shown below, 23% of the loan balances in these combined portfolios will mature in 2025 and 2026, with another 55% maturing in 2027.

Multi-Family Market Rent Portfolio Fixed Rate Reset/Maturity Schedule Multi-Family Stabilized Rent Portfolio Fixed Rate Reset/Maturity Schedule Calendar Period # Loans Total O/S ($000's omitted) Avg O/S ($000's omitted) Avg Interest Rate Calendar Period # Loans Total O/S ($000's omitted) Avg O/S ($000's omitted) Avg Interest Rate 2025 10 $ 16,416 $ 1,642 4.30 % 2025 14 $ 19,527 $ 1,395 4.82 % 2026 36 118,503 3,292 3.66 % 2026 20 42,901 2,145 3.67 % 2027 71 176,490 2,486 4.30 % 2027 53 124,773 2,354 4.22 % 2028 18 29,858 1,659 6.15 % 2028 12 10,221 852 7.14 % 2029 6 4,957 826 7.70 % 2029 4 4,346 1,087 6.38 % 2030+ 2 639 320 4.47 % 2030+ 4 1,169 292 5.41 % Fixed Rate 143 346,863 2,426 4.29 % Fixed Rate 107 202,937 1,897 4.36 % Floating Rate 3 716 239 9.22 % Floating Rate - - - - % Total 146 $ 347,579 $ 2,381 4.30 % Total 107 $ 202,937 $ 1,897 4.36 %

CRE Investor Portfolio Fixed Rate Reset/Maturity Schedule Calendar Period # Loans Total O/S ($000's omitted) Avg O/S ($000's omitted) Avg Interest Rate 2025 30 $ 23,439 $ 781 6.12 % 2026 33 44,679 1,354 4.87 % 2027 90 163,358 1,815 5.03 % 2028 30 31,803 1,060 6.63 % 2029 4 2,378 595 7.03 % 2030+ 12 5,745 479 6.24 % Fixed Rate 199 271,402 1,364 5.33 % Floating Rate 10 27,103 2,710 8.95 % Total CRE-Inv. 209 $ 298,505 $ 1,428 5.66 %



Rental breakdown of Multi-Family portfolio

The table below segments our portfolio of loans secured by Multi-Family properties based on rental terms and location. As shown below, 63% of the combined portfolio is secured by properties subject to free market rental terms, which is the dominant tenant type. Both the Market Rent and Stabilized Rent segments of our portfolio present very similar average borrower profiles. The portfolio is primarily located in the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn, the Bronx and Queens.

Multi-Family Loan Portfolio - Loans by Rent Type Rent Type # of Notes Outstanding Loan Balance % of Total Multi-Family Avg Loan Size LTV Current DSCR Avg # of Units ($000's omitted) ($000's omitted) Market 146 $ 347,579 63 % $ 2,381 61.6 % 1.39 11 Location Manhattan 7 $ 17,840 3 % $ 2,549 51.9 % 1.62 15 Other NYC 93 $ 244,408 44 % $ 2,628 61.2 % 1.38 10 Outside NYC 46 $ 85,331 16 % $ 1,855 64.8 % 1.39 13 Stabilized 107 $ 202,937 37 % $ 1,897 62.4 % 1.39 12 Location Manhattan 6 $ 9,035 2 % $ 1,506 44.7 % 1.59 17 Other NYC 89 $ 174,888 32 % $ 1,965 63.2 % 1.38 11 Outside NYC 12 $ 19,014 3 % $ 1,584 64.4 % 1.40 16

Office Property Exposure

The Bank's exposure to the Office market is minor at $49 million. The pool has a 1.28x weighted average DSCR, a 53% weighted average LTV and less than $400,000 of exposure in Manhattan.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

At December 31, 2024, the Bank's asset quality remained solid with non-performing loans totaling $16.4 million which represented 0.82% of total loans outstanding. Non-performing loans were $14.5 million at December 31, 2023 and $15.4 million at September 30, 2024.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Bank recorded a provision for credit losses expense of $0.4 million. The December 31, 2024, allowance for credit losses balance was $22.8 million versus $19.7 million at December 31, 2023 and $23.4 million at September 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.15% at December 31, 2024 and 1.17% at September 30, 2024, inclusive of a $3.2 million allowance on individually analyzed loans, versus 1.00% at December 31, 2023, which does not include the aforementioned $3.2 million allowance.

Net Interest Margin

The Bank's net interest margin increased to 2.53% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to 2.37% in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and 2.40% in the quarter ended December 31, 2023 due to the recent reductions in the Fed Funds effective rate and the liability sensitive nature of the Bank's balance sheet.

About Hanover Community Bank and Hanover Bancorp, Inc.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNVR), is the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, a community commercial bank focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to client needs.

Hanover Community Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, visit the Bank's website at www.hanoverbank.com.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

This discussion includes non-GAAP financial measures, including the Company's tangible common equity ("TCE") ratio, TCE, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity and efficiency ratio. The Company's management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides both management and investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results and trends in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other financial institutions.

With respect to the calculations of and reconciliations of TCE, tangible assets, TCE ratio and tangible book value per share, reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures are provided in the tables that follow.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this release may turn out to be incorrect. Hanover Bancorp, Inc. does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release or to conform these statements to actual events.

HANOVER BANCORP, INC. STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2024 2024 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 162,857 $ 141,231 $ 177,207 Securities-available for sale, at fair value 83,755 98,359 61,419 Investments-held to maturity 3,758 3,828 4,041 Loans held for sale 12,404 16,721 8,904 Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 1,985,524 2,005,813 1,957,199 Less: allowance for credit losses (22,779 ) (23,406 ) (19,658 ) Loans, net 1,962,745 1,982,407 1,937,541 Goodwill 19,168 19,168 19,168 Premises & fixed assets 15,337 16,373 15,886 Operating lease assets 8,337 8,776 9,754 Other assets 43,749 40,951 36,140 Assets $ 2,312,110 $ 2,327,814 $ 2,270,060 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Core deposits $ 1,456,513 $ 1,453,444 $ 1,382,397 Time deposits 497,770 504,100 522,198 Total deposits 1,954,283 1,957,544 1,904,595 Borrowings 107,805 125,805 128,953 Subordinated debentures 24,689 24,675 24,635 Operating lease liabilities 9,025 9,472 10,459 Other liabilities 19,670 17,979 16,588 Liabilities 2,115,472 2,135,475 2,085,230 Stockholders' equity 196,638 192,339 184,830 Liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,312,110 $ 2,327,814 $ 2,270,060

HANOVER BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 Interest income $ 33,057 $ 31,155 $ 133,022 $ 113,626 Interest expense 19,249 18,496 79,930 61,739 Net interest income 13,808 12,659 53,092 51,887 Provision for credit losses 400 200 4,940 2,132 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,408 12,459 48,152 49,755 Loan servicing and fee income 981 778 3,690 2,809 Service charges on deposit accounts 136 85 469 297 Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale 3,014 2,326 10,940 5,841 Gain on sale of investments 27 - 31 - Other operating income 29 65 209 1,744 Non-interest income 4,187 3,254 15,339 10,691 Compensation and benefits 6,699 5,242 25,600 21,562 Occupancy and equipment 1,810 1,746 7,222 6,628 Data processing 536 530 2,096 2,063 Professional fees 782 729 3,079 3,191 Federal deposit insurance premiums 375 375 1,418 1,476 Other operating expenses 2,198 2,048 7,697 7,200 Non-interest expense 12,400 10,670 47,112 42,120 Income before income taxes 5,195 5,043 16,379 18,326 Income tax expense 1,293 1,280 4,033 4,737 Net income $ 3,902 $ 3,763 $ 12,346 $ 13,589 Earnings per share ("EPS"):(1) Basic $ 0.53 $ 0.51 $ 1.67 $ 1.85 Diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.51 $ 1.66 $ 1.84 Average shares outstanding for basic EPS (1)(2) 7,427,583 7,324,133 7,403,758 7,326,903 Average shares outstanding for diluted EPS (1)(2) 7,456,471 7,383,529 7,432,741 7,386,299 (1) Calculation includes common stock and Series A preferred stock. (2) Average shares outstanding before subtracting participating securities. Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation.

HANOVER BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) QUARTERLY TREND (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 Interest income $ 33,057 $ 34,113 $ 33,420 $ 32,432 $ 31,155 Interest expense 19,249 21,011 20,173 19,497 18,496 Net interest income 13,808 13,102 13,247 12,935 12,659 Provision for credit losses 400 200 4,040 300 200 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,408 12,902 9,207 12,635 12,459 Loan servicing and fee income 981 960 836 913 778 Service charges on deposit accounts 136 123 114 96 85 Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale 3,014 2,834 2,586 2,506 2,326 Gain on sale of investments 27 - 4 - - Other operating income 29 37 82 61 65 Non-interest income 4,187 3,954 3,622 3,576 3,254 Compensation and benefits 6,699 6,840 6,499 5,562 5,242 Occupancy and equipment 1,810 1,799 1,843 1,770 1,746 Data processing 536 547 495 518 530 Professional fees 782 762 717 818 729 Federal deposit insurance premiums 375 360 365 318 375 Other operating expenses 2,198 1,930 1,751 1,818 2,048 Non-interest expense 12,400 12,238 11,670 10,804 10,670 Income before income taxes 5,195 4,618 1,159 5,407 5,043 Income tax expense 1,293 1,079 315 1,346 1,280 Net income $ 3,902 $ 3,539 $ 844 $ 4,061 $ 3,763 Earnings per share ("EPS"):(1) Basic $ 0.53 $ 0.48 $ 0.11 $ 0.55 $ 0.51 Diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.48 $ 0.11 $ 0.55 $ 0.51 Average shares outstanding for basic EPS (1)(2) 7,427,583 7,411,064 7,399,816 7,376,227 7,324,133 Average shares outstanding for diluted EPS (1)(2) 7,456,471 7,436,068 7,449,110 7,420,926 7,383,529 (1) Calculation includes common stock and Series A preferred stock. (2) Average shares outstanding before subtracting participating securities. Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation.

HANOVER BANCORP, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 Profitability: Return on average assets 0.70 % 0.69 % 0.55 % 0.66 % Return on average equity (1) 7.98 % 8.10 % 6.45 % 7.44 % Return on average tangible equity (1) 8.87 % 9.06 % 7.18 % 8.33 % Pre-provision net revenue to average assets 1.00 % 0.97 % 0.95 % 0.99 % Yield on average interest-earning assets 6.06 % 5.91 % 6.12 % 5.67 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 4.24 % 4.19 % 4.40 % 3.68 % Net interest rate spread (2) 1.82 % 1.72 % 1.72 % 1.99 % Net interest margin (3) 2.53 % 2.40 % 2.44 % 2.59 % Non-interest expense to average assets 2.21 % 1.97 % 2.11 % 2.04 % Operating efficiency ratio (4) 69.01 % 67.05 % 68.88 % 67.31 % Average balances: Interest-earning assets $ 2,169,595 $ 2,090,839 $ 2,174,000 $ 2,004,634 Interest-bearing liabilities 1,804,700 1,751,330 1,818,110 1,678,464 Loans 2,003,686 1,910,409 2,005,524 1,829,586 Deposits 1,853,828 1,767,753 1,840,378 1,675,913 Borrowings 153,126 170,793 174,327 182,307 (1) Includes common stock and Series A preferred stock. (2) Represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income excluding gain on sale of securities available for sale.

HANOVER BANCORP, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) At or For the Three Months Ended 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 Asset quality: Provision for credit losses - loans (1) $ 400 $ 200 $ 3,850 $ 300 Net (charge-offs)/recoveries (1,027 ) (438 ) (79 ) (85 ) Allowance for credit losses 22,779 23,406 23,644 19,873 Allowance for credit losses to total loans (2) 1.15 % 1.17 % 1.17 % 0.99 % Non-performing loans $ 16,368 $ 15,365 $ 15,828 $ 14,878 Non-performing loans/total loans 0.82 % 0.77 % 0.79 % 0.74 % Non-performing loans/total assets 0.71 % 0.66 % 0.68 % 0.64 % Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans 139.17 % 152.33 % 149.38 % 133.57 % Capital (Bank only): Tier 1 Capital $ 201,744 $ 198,196 $ 195,703 $ 195,889 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.13 % 8.85 % 8.89 % 8.90 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.32 % 12.99 % 12.78 % 12.99 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 13.32 % 12.99 % 12.78 % 12.99 % Total risk based capital ratio 14.58 % 14.24 % 14.21 % 14.19 % Equity data: Shares outstanding (3) 7,427,127 7,428,366 7,402,163 7,392,412 Stockholders' equity $ 196,638 $ 192,339 $ 190,072 $ 189,543 Book value per share (3) 26.48 25.89 25.68 25.64 Tangible common equity (3) 177,220 172,906 170,625 170,080 Tangible book value per share (3) 23.86 23.28 23.05 23.01 Tangible common equity ("TCE") ratio (3) 7.73 % 7.49 % 7.38 % 7.43 % (1) Excludes $0, $0, $190 thousand and $0 provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments for the quarters ended 12/31/24, 9/30/24, 6/30/24 and 3/31/24, respectively. (2) Calculation excludes loans held for sale. (3) Includes common stock and Series A preferred stock. Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation.

HANOVER BANCORP, INC. STATISTICAL SUMMARY QUARTERLY TREND (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share data) 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 Loan distribution (1) : Residential mortgages $ 702,832 $ 719,037 $ 733,040 $ 730,017 Multifamily 550,570 557,634 562,503 568,043 Commercial real estate 536,288 529,948 549,725 556,708 Commercial & industrial 168,909 171,899 139,209 123,419 Home equity 26,422 26,825 27,992 26,879 Consumer 503 470 485 449 Total loans $ 1,985,524 $ 2,005,813 $ 2,012,954 $ 2,005,515 Sequential quarter growth rate -1.01 % -0.35 % 0.37 % 2.47 % CRE concentration ratio 385 % 397 % 403 % 416 % Loans sold during the quarter $ 53,499 $ 43,537 $ 35,302 $ 26,735 Funding distribution: Demand $ 211,656 $ 206,327 $ 199,835 $ 202,934 N.O.W. 692,890 621,880 661,998 708,897 Savings 48,885 53,024 44,821 48,081 Money market 503,082 572,213 571,170 493,123 Total core deposits 1,456,513 1,453,444 1,477,824 1,453,035 Time 497,770 504,100 464,105 464,227 Total deposits 1,954,283 1,957,544 1,941,929 1,917,262 Borrowings 107,805 125,805 148,953 148,953 Subordinated debentures 24,689 24,675 24,662 24,648 Total funding sources $ 2,086,777 $ 2,108,024 $ 2,115,544 $ 2,090,863 Sequential quarter growth rate - total deposits -0.17 % 0.80 % 1.29 % 0.67 % Period-end core deposits/total deposits ratio 74.53 % 74.25 % 76.10 % 75.79 % Period-end demand deposits/total deposits ratio 10.83 % 10.54 % 10.29 % 10.58 % (1) Excluding loans held for sale

HANOVER BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1) (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 Tangible common equity Total equity (2) $ 196,638 $ 192,339 $ 190,072 $ 189,543 $ 184,830 Less: goodwill (19,168 ) (19,168 ) (19,168 ) (19,168 ) (19,168 ) Less: core deposit intangible (250 ) (265 ) (279 ) (295 ) (311 ) Tangible common equity (2) $ 177,220 $ 172,906 $ 170,625 $ 170,080 $ 165,351 Tangible common equity ("TCE") ratio Tangible common equity (2) $ 177,220 $ 172,906 $ 170,625 $ 170,080 $ 165,351 Total assets 2,312,110 2,327,814 2,331,098 2,307,508 2,270,060 Less: goodwill (19,168 ) (19,168 ) (19,168 ) (19,168 ) (19,168 ) Less: core deposit intangible (250 ) (265 ) (279 ) (295 ) (311 ) Tangible assets $ 2,292,692 $ 2,308,381 $ 2,311,651 $ 2,288,045 $ 2,250,581 TCE ratio (2) 7.73 % 7.49 % 7.38 % 7.43 % 7.35 % Tangible book value per share Tangible equity (2) $ 177,220 $ 172,906 $ 170,625 $ 170,080 $ 165,351 Shares outstanding (2) 7,427,127 7,428,366 7,402,163 7,392,412 7,345,012 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 23.86 $ 23.28 $ 23.05 $ 23.01 $ 22.51 (1) A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"). The Company's management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with U.S. GAAP. While management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. (2) Includes common stock and Series A preferred stock.

HANOVER BANCORP, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 2,003,686 $ 30,753 6.11 % $ 1,910,409 $ 28,394 5.90 % Investment securities 94,886 1,381 5.79 % 56,834 940 6.56 % Interest-earning cash 62,850 747 4.73 % 114,033 1,570 5.46 % FHLB stock and other investments 8,173 176 8.57 % 9,563 251 10.41 % Total interest-earning assets 2,169,595 33,057 6.06 % 2,090,839 31,155 5.91 % Non interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 8,973 7,429 Other assets 50,068 50,677 Total assets $ 2,228,636 $ 2,148,945 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings, N.O.W. and money market deposits $ 1,152,755 $ 11,916 4.11 % $ 1,039,062 $ 11,547 4.41 % Time deposits 498,819 5,642 4.50 % 541,475 5,231 3.83 % Total savings and time deposits 1,651,574 17,558 4.23 % 1,580,537 16,778 4.21 % Borrowings 128,446 1,365 4.23 % 146,167 1,392 3.78 % Subordinated debentures 24,680 326 5.25 % 24,626 326 5.25 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,804,700 19,249 4.24 % 1,751,330 18,496 4.19 % Demand deposits 202,254 187,216 Other liabilities 27,168 26,031 Total liabilities 2,034,122 1,964,577 Stockholders' equity 194,514 184,368 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 2,228,636 $ 2,148,945 Net interest rate spread 1.82 % 1.72 % Net interest income/margin $ 13,808 2.53 % $ 12,659 2.40 %