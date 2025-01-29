WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled marginally up on Wednesday, ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement.The focus is on the central bank's accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates in 2025.Amid much uncertainty about the impact of the Trump administration's policies, it looks like that interest-rate cuts may be on a lengthy pause and the next rate cut may come only sometime in the first half of the year.Markets also eye rate decision from the European Central Bank, which is expected to diverge from the Fed and cut rates by 25 basis points on Thursday.The dollar index climbed to 108.30 in early New York session, and then dropped to 107.97, but still remained above the flat line, recording a marginal gain.Gold futures for January closed up $2.30 or 0.08% at $2,769.10 an ounce, settling higher for the second consecutive session.Silver futures for January settled at $31.238 an ounce, gaining $0.511 or about 1.66%, while Copper futures for February climbed to $4.2565 per pound, gaining $0.0320 or 0.76%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX