WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A research team recently investigated the impact of long-term cannabis use on brain function during cognitive activities.During the study, the researchers categorized heavy users as those who have used cannabis over a thousand times during their lifetime, whereas those who used it between 10 to 999 times were considered as moderate user, and those who used it less than ten times were considered a non-user.The study utilized data from the Human Connectome Project of over 1,000 young adults aged between 22 and 36. Their brains were examined with the help of brain imaging technology, while they were engaged in activities to test working memory, emotion, reward, motor function, relational reasoning, theory of mind, and language processing.'As cannabis use continues to grow globally, studying its effects on human health has become increasingly important. By doing so, we can provide a well-rounded understanding of both the benefits and risks of cannabis use, empowering people to make informed decisions and fully comprehend the potential consequences,' said the study's first author Joshua Gowin, assistant professor of radiology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine on the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.The recent cannabis use was determined through urine toxicology, with tetrahydrocannabinol metabolite levels. Meanwhile, past uses were self-reported by the participants through the Semi-Structured Assessment for the Genetics of Alcoholism.The findings, published in JAMA Open, found that 63 percent of heavy lifetime cannabis users exhibited reduced brain activity during a working memory task, signifying potential disruptions in brain functions.Gender-wise, male participants with recent cannabis use showcased reduced brain activation, particularly during motor tasks. However, similar impact was noticed in their female counterparts.Overall, the study found that heavy lifetime use of cannabis significantly impacts the brain, reducing its functions related to memory and cognitive control.'People need to be aware of their relationship with cannabis since abstaining cold turkey could disrupt their cognition as well. For example, heavy users may need to be more cautious,' Gowin urged.'There are a lot of questions we still need answers to regarding how cannabis impacts the brain. Large, long-term studies are needed next to understand whether cannabis use directly changes brain function, how long these effects last and the impact on different age groups.'