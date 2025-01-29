Strategic collaboration combines ServiceNow's leading AI and workflow automation capabilities and SoftwareOne's licensing consultancy to optimize and de-risk IT investments, and accelerate digital transformation

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation and SoftwareOne Holding AG (SWON:SWX), a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership to transform IT modernization in the cloud. In the first phase of the partnership, the companies will launch a joint offering for customers that combines ServiceNow's leading workflow automation capabilities with SoftwareOne's software and cloud expertise. This will help maximize customers' ROI of software and cloud spend, enabling reinvestment in innovation and optimizing IT operations.

Through the partnership, customers will be enabled to accelerate innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and unlock new growth opportunities. This will allow them to gain IT asset visibility, manage the rising costs of software, and build a solid data foundation to support AI, security, and modernization initiatives. It will improve employee and customer experiences by delivering end-to-end solutions that automate and optimize platform services. In addition, this approach maximizes ROI and ensures an intuitive user experience, making it easier for employees to perform their tasks efficiently thus, being quicker and better for clients which drives their satisfaction.

"Enterprises navigating cloud-first strategies face the challenge of modernizing applications to maximize the value of existing software and hardware investments. SoftwareOne has been a proud ServiceNow Elite partner for years, helping our joint customers unlock the value of their software, cloud, and technology investments," said Raphael Erb, CEO at SoftwareOne. "This strategic partnership represents a natural progression in our shared mission to help organizations digitally transform while optimizing their IT ecosystems. The newly released offering will drive savings and growth for customers at a time of rapid transformation, when cost savings and consolidation matter more than ever."

"As businesses navigate economic uncertainty, the need to reduce costs while maintaining momentum is more critical than ever," said Erica Volini, SVP Global Partnerships and Channels at ServiceNow. "Our partnership with SoftwareOne is strategically designed to help organizations manage these pressures and deliver lasting value even in challenging times. This collaboration emphasizes both companies' commitment to customer-centric innovation, operational excellence, and measurable business impact. It underscores our shared commitment to empower customers to unlock new opportunities for innovation and growth at scale."

SoftwareOne supports customers globally in gaining visibility into their IT estate, resource consumption, costs and risks, while automating time-consuming processesAs a ServiceNow Elite partner since 2017 with key competencies and over 350 ServiceNow certifications, SoftwareOne's expertise in particular focuses on Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH), the Netherlands, UK, France and North America. Its capabilities were further strengthened by the acquisition of Beniva Consulting, a provider of professional services for the implementation of the ServiceNow platform.

