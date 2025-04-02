K2 Partnering Solutions Acquires Dyooti, Enhancing ServiceNow Consulting Capabilities

Acquisition strengthens K2's ServiceNow capabilities and reinforces its leadership in AI-powered digital transformation services.

K2 Partnering Solutions, a leading global provider of services and solutions in enterprise applications, AI, and cloud technology, has announced its acquisition of Dyooti, a prominent ServiceNow consulting and implementation partner. This strategic move bolsters K2's ServiceNow capabilities and expands its digital transformation services for clients worldwide.

Founded in 2019, Dyooti has established itself as a leading ServiceNow consulting partner, dedicated to streamlining business processes through AI and automation. Its comprehensive services include consulting, implementation, support, and optimization, all designed to modernize processes and create exceptional user experiences.

"We are excited to welcome Dyooti into the K2 family," said Dr. Marilyn Nelson, Global Head of ServiceNow Practice at K2 Partnering Solutions. "Dyooti's expertise in ServiceNow and commitment to delivering exceptional digital solutions align perfectly with our mission to provide top-tier technology services. This acquisition positions K2 at the forefront of digital transformation, allowing us to leverage Dyooti's innovative solutions and expert talent to deliver even more robust ServiceNow services. By integrating Dyooti's cutting-edge ServiceNow innovation and deep industry expertise, we are committed to driving greater efficiencies and value for our clients."

Dyooti's team of seasoned professionals brings a wealth of experience in leveraging ServiceNow's digital automation features to modernize business processes. Their customer-centric approach and dedication to delivering exceptional user experiences have earned them a strong reputation in the industry.

"K2's global reach and extensive resources mark an exciting new chapter for our clients, employees, and partners," said Chandru K, Dyooti's CEO. "By integrating AI-powered automation with ServiceNow's industry-leading platform, we are poised to revolutionize business process transformation. Our clients will benefit from intelligent workflows, predictive analytics, and accelerated innovation, driving greater efficiency and business value. We remain committed to strengthening partnerships with vendors and stakeholders, ensuring seamless AI adoption and future-ready digital ecosystems. Together, we will set new benchmarks in automation, intelligence, and enterprise efficiency."

This acquisition underscores K2's commitment to expanding its digital transformation services and enhancing its capabilities in key technology platforms. By integrating Dyooti's expertise, K2 will offer more robust and comprehensive solutions to its clients, empowering them to navigate the complexities of the digital landscape effectively.

About K2 Partnering Solutions

K2 Partnering Solutions is a leading global provider of consultative technology and talent solutions, specializing in enterprise applications, AI, and cloud services. With a presence in over 50 countries, K2 delivers consulting and highly skilled human capital to support organizations in developing, implementing, and operating critical business technology solutions.

About Dyooti

Dyooti is a ServiceNow consulting and implementation partner integrating transformative expertise with a customer-centric perspective. It specializes in consulting, implementation, support, and optimization services, aiming to modernize business processes through digital automation and deliver exceptional user experiences.

