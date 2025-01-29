Dermata Therapeutics: Dermata to Present on BioPub on January 31, 2025

- Dermata's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Development Officer will provide a corporate update and answer live questions from the biotech investment community -

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2025 / Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)(NASDAQ:DRMAW) ("Dermata" or the "Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company focusing on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions, today announced it will be featured as the presenting company on BioPub on January 31, 2025, at 12:00PM ET.

This live, interactive, online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Gerry Proehl, and Chief Development Officer, Chris Nardo, Ph.D., in real time. Mr. Proehl and Dr. Nardo will provide an update of the Company's progress on their ongoing XYNGARI STAR-1 Phase 3 clinical trial, which has topline results expected in March 2025, discuss the recent collaboration agreement signed with Revance Therapeutics, and answer audience questions.

Event: BioPub Presents Dermata

Date: January 31, 2025

Time: 12:00PM Eastern Time

Location: Virtual

To attend the presentation, please use the following Link on the day of the event or contact Cliff Mastricola at cmastricola@dermatarx.com for more information.

If you are not able to join the event live on the day of the presentation, an archived webcast will also be made available on BioPub and Torrey Hills Capital. Interested investors may reach out to the Company using the contact information below.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company focusing on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. Dermata's lead product candidate, XYNGARI (formerly DMT310), is its first product candidate being developed from its Spongilla technology platform. XYNGARI is a once-weekly, topical product candidate derived from a naturally sourced freshwater sponge with multiple unique mechanisms of action. In addition to acne, XYNGARI has been studied for the treatment of psoriasis and rosacea. Dermata's second program, uses XYNGARI as a new method for needle-free intradermal delivery of botulinum toxin for the treatment of multiple aesthetic and medical skin diseases and conditions. Dermata is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit http://www.dermatarx.com/.

About the BioPub

BioPub is the only biotech investing forum regularly providing readers top-tier unfettered live access to biotech executives…in the form of live webcasts once or twice weekly with new companies that have evoked editorial attention and established companies in the BioPub stable of investments. Our copyrighted, exclusive webcasts are recorded and archived on this website and sometimes on our youtube channel. Have a question for which the answer will influence your investment decision? Show up and ask.

Editor-in-Chief KSS, MD, PhD, holds a monthly members-only "townhall" online gathering presenting candid views on the state of investments covered at BioPub, and new investing ideas. He's happy to take your questions live.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations and new risks may emerge from time to time. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors including, but are not limited to, statements related to: expectations with regard to the potential market acceptance of any of the Company's product candidates; timing of trials and data events; expectations with regard to the timing and/or results or responses from meetings with regulatory bodies, including the FDA; the success, cost, funds available, and timing of its product candidate XYNGARI development activities and ongoing and planned clinical trials; whether the results of XYNGARI will lead to future product development or approvals; the potential development and commercialization of product candidates; the ability of the Company's product candidates to achieve applicable endpoints in clinical trials; whether the results of the Company's product candidates will lead to future product development; and whether the Company will have the ability to obtain adequate funding for future development of its product candidates. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in drug development, approval, and commercialization, and the fact that past results of clinical trials may not be indicative of future trial results. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Dermata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Dermata undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

