WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SEI Investments (SEIC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings came in at $155.77 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $120.73 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 14.9% to $557.190 million from $484.858 million last year.SEI Investments earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $155.77 Mln. vs. $120.73 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.19 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $557.190 Mln vs. $484.858 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX