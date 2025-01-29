WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Whirlpool Corp. (WHR):Earnings: -$393 million in Q4 vs. $491 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$7.10 in Q4 vs. $8.90 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Whirlpool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.57 per share for the period.Analysts projected $4.37 per share Revenue: $4.136 billion in Q4 vs. $5.068 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX