WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Western Digital Corp (WDC):Earnings: $581 million in Q2 vs. -$301 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.63 in Q2 vs. -$0.93 in the same period last year. Revenue: $4.285 billion in Q2 vs. $3.032 billion in the same period last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.90 to $1.20. Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.75 - $3.95 Bln