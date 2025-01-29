REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $24.11 billion, or $3.23 per share. This compares with $21.87 billion, or $2.93 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.11 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 12.3% to $69.632 billion from $62.020 billion last year.Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $24.11 Bln. vs. $21.87 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.23 vs. $2.93 last year. -Revenue: $69.632 Bln vs. $62.020 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX