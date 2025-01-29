WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $2.32 billion, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $7.93 billion, or $2.27 per share, last year.Excluding items, Tesla Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.57 billion or $0.73 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to $25.707 billion from $25.167 billion last year.Tesla Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $2.32 Bln. vs. $7.93 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.66 vs. $2.27 last year. -Revenue: $25.707 Bln vs. $25.167 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX