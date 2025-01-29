WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Rentals, Inc. (URI) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $689 million, or $10.47 per share. This compares with $679 million, or $10.01 per share, last year.Excluding items, United Rentals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.59 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $11.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 9.8% to $4.095 billion from $3.728 billion last year.United Rentals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $689 Mln. vs. $679 Mln. last year. -EPS: $10.47 vs. $10.01 last year. -Revenue: $4.095 Bln vs. $3.728 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX