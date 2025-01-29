WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $324 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $382 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $387 million or $0.54 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 0.7% to $2.896 billion from $2.915 billion last year.Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $324 Mln. vs. $382 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $2.896 Bln vs. $2.915 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX