WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $599 million, or $2.86 per share. This compares with $497 million, or $2.32 per share, last year.Excluding items, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $614 million or $2.93 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.69 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 14.6% to $4.035 billion from $3.520 billion last year.Raymond James Financial, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $599 Mln. vs. $497 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.86 vs. $2.32 last year. -Revenue: $4.035 Bln vs. $3.520 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX