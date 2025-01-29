WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $20.838 billion, or $8.02 per share. This compares with $14.017 billion, or $5.33 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.76 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 20.6% to $48.385 billion from $40.111 billion last year.Meta Platforms, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $20.838 Bln. vs. $14.017 Bln. last year. -EPS: $8.02 vs. $5.33 last year. -Revenue: $48.385 Bln vs. $40.111 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX