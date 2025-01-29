EDEN PRAIRIE (dpa-AFX) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $149.31 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $30.97 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 0.9% to $4.185 billion from $4.222 billion last year.C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $149.31 Mln. vs. $30.97 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.22 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $4.185 Bln vs. $4.222 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX