CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release Q4 figures for import and export prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the third quarter, import prices were down 1.4 percent on quarter and export prices fell 4.3 percent.New Zealand will see December data for imports, exports and trade balance. In November, imports were worth NZ$6.92 billion and exports were at NZ$6.48 billion for a trade deficit of NZ$437 million.Finally, most of the Asia-Pacific markets remain closed on Thursday for the Lunar New Year, including South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, China and Hong Kong.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX