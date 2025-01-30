FREMONT (dpa-AFX) - Lam Research Corporation (LRCX), a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry, reported increased net income of $1.19 billion for the quarter ended December 29, 2024.Net income for the quarter was $1.19 billion, or $0.92 per share, a 24.8% increase from $954.27 million or $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year.Revenue for the quarter rose to $4.37 billion, up 16.5% from $3.76 billion in the fourth quarter year-over-year. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $1.17 billion, or $0.91 per share.Lam Research has provided guidance for the quarter ending March 30, expecting revenue of $4.65 billion, with adjusted net income per share of $1.00.LRCX closed Wednesday's trading at $75.15, up 0.86 percent or $0.64 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX