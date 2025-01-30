Nvidia experienced a significant setback in recent trading, with shares declining by 4.0% on Wall Street, marking it as the biggest laggard in the Dow Jones. The semiconductor giant's stock decline was part of a broader weakness in the semiconductor sector, which saw a 2.3% drop in the S&P 500. This downturn comes amid growing concerns about potential new trade restrictions, as the upcoming Trump administration considers implementing additional limitations on Nvidia's chip exports to China, particularly targeting the H20 model, which had previously been exempt from export controls.

Upcoming Earnings Release

Market attention is now shifting to Nvidia's forthcoming quarterly results announcement, scheduled for February 26. The company will present its fourth-quarter and full fiscal year 2025 financial results through a conference call at 2 PM Pacific Time. Despite the recent weekly decline of 12.29%, Nvidia's stock has maintained an impressive year-over-year performance, posting gains exceeding 106%. Investors will be particularly focused on whether the company can maintain its remarkable profit margin of 75.86%, especially given the current market challenges and trade tensions.

Ad

Fresh Nvidia information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Nvidia analysis...