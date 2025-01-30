WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line came in at $1.07 billion, or $10.58 per share. This compares with $0.38 billion, or $3.57 per share, last year.Excluding items, Ameriprise Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $947 million or $9.36 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 12.8% to $4.501 billion from $3.99 billion last year.Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.07 Bln. vs. $0.38 Bln. last year. -EPS: $10.58 vs. $3.57 last year. -Revenue: $4.501 Bln vs. $3.99 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX