WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While announcing its fourth quarter results, Waste Management Inc. (WM) said it expects revenue for fiscal year 2025 to be between $25.550 billion and $25.800 billion. This represents a growth of 16.4%. This growth includes 5.7% organic growth and 10.7% acquisition growth. The year-over-year change is at the midpoint.The company expects to deliver a second consecutive year of double-digit growth in adjusted operating EBITDA in 2025.The company plans to increase the annual dividend by $0.30 per share to $3.30 in 2025.The WM Healthcare Solutions business is expected to grow about 9% before synergies in 2025 driven by organic revenue growth and operations initiatives, including fleet and asset network optimization.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX