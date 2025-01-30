ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Finnish network company Nokia (NOK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter profit was 813 million euros, compared to prior year's loss of 33 million euros.Earnings per share were 0.15 euro, compared to loss of 0.01 euro a year ago.Comparable profit for the period was 977 million euros or 0.18 euro per share, compared to 555 million euros or 0.10 euro per share last year.Net sales grew 10 percent to 5.98 billion euros from 5.42 billion euros in the prior year. Net sales increased 9 percent in constant currency.Network Infrastructure net sales grew strongly with all units contributing, Nokia Technologies grew significantly and Cloud and Network Services also grew in the quarter.Further, the Board proposed dividend authorization of 0.14 euro per share.The Board resolved to distribute a dividend of 0.03 euro per share. The dividend record date is February 4 and the dividend will be paid on February 13.Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, Nokia expects comparable operating profit of between 1.9 billion euros and 2.4 billion euros, and free cash flow conversion from comparable operating profit of between 50 percent and 80 percent.In 2024, comparable operating profit was 2.6 billion euros.For 2026, the company expects net sales to grow faster than the market, and comparable operating margin to be in line or above 13 percent.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX