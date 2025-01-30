XP Power Ltd - Re: Comet Legal Action - Judgement on legal fees and interest

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 30

30 January 2025

XP Power Limited

('XP Power' or 'the Group')

Re: Comet Legal Action - Judgement on legal fees and interest

XP Power, one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of critical power control components to the electronics industry, announces an update on the US legal case with Comet Technologies USA Inc ("Comet") relating to legal fees and interest.

Yesterday the trial judge ruled that plaintiff's legal fees and pre-judgement interest of c.$19m in total are to be paid by the Group. While there was always a range of potential outcomes, this ruling was disappointing and has required us to reconsider our provision, increasing it by c.$10m to include pre and post judgement interest for the expected period until the appeal concludes. When the legal fees and interest are paid, Net Debt: Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase by c.0.35x and on a pro-forma basis the 2024 year-end position is c.2.65x.

XP Power has already lodged documentation for an appeal against the original judgement and now plans to progress the appeal process. Further announcements will be made as appropriate.

