WKN: A0MQ1C | ISIN: SG9999003735 | Ticker-Symbol: 4XP
Frankfurt
12.06.25 | 08:04
10,300 Euro
+3,00 % +0,300
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
PR Newswire
12.06.2025 10:06 Uhr
XP Power Ltd - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 12 June 2025

Name of applicant:

XP Power Limited

Name of scheme:

XP Power Limited 2012 Share Option Plan (amended 1 April 2016)

XP Power Limited Deferred Bonus Plan 2017 (amended 28 February 2020)

XP Power Limited Long Term Incentive Plan 2017 (amended 28 February 2020)

XP Power Limited Senior Managers Long Term Incentive Plan 2017 (amended 28 February 2020)

XP Power Limited Restricted Share Plan 2020

XP Power Limited Senior Managers Long Term Incentive Plan 2023.

Period of return:

From:

12/12/2024

To:

11/06/2025

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

200,000

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

-

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G):

50,000

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

150,000

Name of contact:

Ruth Cartwright

Telephone number of contact:

+44 (0)118 984 5515


