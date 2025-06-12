XP Power Ltd - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 12 June 2025
Name of applicant:
XP Power Limited
Name of scheme:
XP Power Limited 2012 Share Option Plan (amended 1 April 2016)
XP Power Limited Deferred Bonus Plan 2017 (amended 28 February 2020)
XP Power Limited Long Term Incentive Plan 2017 (amended 28 February 2020)
XP Power Limited Senior Managers Long Term Incentive Plan 2017 (amended 28 February 2020)
XP Power Limited Restricted Share Plan 2020
XP Power Limited Senior Managers Long Term Incentive Plan 2023.
Period of return:
From:
12/12/2024
To:
11/06/2025
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
200,000
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
-
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G):
50,000
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
150,000
Name of contact:
Ruth Cartwright
Telephone number of contact:
+44 (0)118 984 5515