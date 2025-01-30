THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Koninklijke KPN NV (KKPNY.PK), a Dutch telecommunications company, Thursday reported net profit of 215 million euros for the fourth quarter, 4.3 percent higher than 206 million euros in the same quarter a year ago.The company also announced its plan to buy back up to 250 million euros of shares in 2025.Operating profit increased 2.6 percent to 331 million euros from 323 million euros last year.Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and after lease expenses or adjusted EBITDA AL rose to 630 million euros from 611 million euros a year agoRevenue for the quarter grew 0.8 percent to 1.445 billion euros from 1.434 billion euros in the previous year.Adjusted revenue increased 1.7 percent year-on-year to 1.445 billion.Service revenue was 1.328 billion euros, up 2.5 percent from last year.KPN has proposed a final regular dividend of 10.2 cents per share. The provisional ex-dividend date is April 22, and the provisional payment date is April 28.Looking ahead, the company expects service revenues to grow about 3 percent for fiscal 2025. Adjusted EBITDA AL is expected nearly 2.580 billion euros.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX