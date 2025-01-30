LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Sage Group plc (SGE.L), a British enterprise software company, Thursday said its revenue increased in the first quarter and the revenue growth is in line with its expectations.For the first quarter, the revenue increased by 10 percent to 612 million pounds from 558 million pounds in last year's quarter.Likewise, the regional revenue also increased by 11 percent to $279 million pounds in North America, 9 percent at 176 million pounds in UKIA, and 8 percent at 157 million pounds in Europe.Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Howell also said, 'We reiterate our guidance for the full year, as set out in our FY24 results announcement, as we continue to focus on efficiently scaling the Group.'Wednesday, the stock had closed at $1336.50, 9 cents higher on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX